Only one major Asia Pacific index notched gains in the first half of 2020

Employees and visitors wearing protective masks walk past an electronic stock board at the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai, China, on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Only one major index in Asia Pacific ended the first half of 2020 in positive territory.

China's CSI 300, which tracks the largest stocks listed on the mainland, has gained 1.64% in the past six months.

The rest of the major markets in the region painted a bleak picture of continued pain inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. That's despite many countries in Asia Pacific garnering international praise for their efforts in curbing the virus' spread.

In New Zealand, a country that has arguably had the greatest success in containing the coronavirus outbreak domestically, the NZX 50 index still sat approximately 0.4% lower so far this year. Taiwan's economy has been hailed as having held up "extremely well," but the Taiex has still fallen more than 3% in 2020.

Southeast Asia's best-performing market was Malaysia's FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index — but even that was more than 5% lower for the year so far. In Vietnam, another country often lauded for its success in containing the virus, the VN-Index is still around 14% lower year to date.

Here's how other major Asia Pacific markets have performed so far in 2020, based on data from Refinitiv Eikon as well as CNBC calculations as of their Tuesday close: