One Dow stock to buy (and one to avoid) in third quarter, according to this trader

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has capped off a rough first half.

The index is down 10% in 2020, and around 80% of the Dow 30 stocks are negative for the year. But, the Dow still managed to close out its second quarter with its best quarterly gain since 1987.

Todd Gordon, managing director at Ascent Wealth Partners, sees some of its components continuing higher.

"There's several names that we are constructive on that we hold in our portfolios, one of which we like is Home Depot," Gordon said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "The building supply stores have remained open during the shutdown. They were deemed essential services, they didn't have the disruptions that so many other brick-and-mortar shops did. So the housing sector has stayed strong. We have low, persistently low interest rates, there's tight supply on the low end, construction at the middle range."

Home Depot is one of the few Dow stocks positive for the year, up 15%. Shares have rallied 40% in the past three months.

"Home Depot is in a beautiful kind of parallel uptrend," said Gordon. It's "following a nice stair-step higher and that will show that we don't have resistance until about $350."