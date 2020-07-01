Here's what buying $55,000 worth of Tesla stock teaches us about the hidden cost of big investments

One weekend in 2018, a friend of mine — we'll call him "Bob" — showed up to a softball game in a Tesla Model 3, the company's first mass-market car that had just hit the market. Bob's enthusiasm for his new car was as high as a benchwarmer who hit a game-winning single. He even demonstrated how he could back up the car using his iPhone, while standing outside. I was impressed. But, at the same time, I was shocked that he'd spent $53,000 on a car that didn't seem easily affordable for a 31-year-old preschool teacher living in San Francisco. Spending too much on a car is one of the biggest financial mistakes Americans make, hence why I came up with the "1/10th rule" (never spend more than 10% of your gross salary on a car). It's possible that Bob had other income streams and investments that we don't know about. But this isn't really about Bob's financial situation; it's about what his decision teaches us about the opportunity cost — or the loss of a potential gain from other options when a different option is chosen — of a major investment.

The opportunity cost of buying a Tesla

After hearing Bob go on and on about how much he loved his Tesla for three weeks in a row, I decided to take it for a spin to see what all the hype was about. It was an experience like no other. Hitting the road with a Model 3 made driving an internal combustion engine car feel super antiquated. I thought about buying one, too. At the end of the day, though, I just couldn't convince myself to do it, especially not after considering the opportunity cost: Buying Tesla stock. Here's the thing: I've always believed in the enterprise value of Tesla, because the company is more than just an automaker — thanks to its several other successful business lines. So after careful consideration, I decided to buy $55,000 (roughly the same amount it would cost to buy a Model 3) worth of Tesla stock in October 2018, at about $298 per share. Shortly after, Tesla's stock went up to about $367 per share, earning me a cool $11,500 on paper. Over the next six months, however, Tesla began melting down due concerns about its cash levels. By June 3, 2019, its stock dipped to $179 per share (turning my $11,500 profit turned into a $20,000 loss)! Luckily, the market started to recognize the company's growth potential. In June this year, Tesla hit an all-time high as shares surpassed $1,000 for the first time. (Chart: CNBC) I'm not saying that buying a luxury car is always a terrible decision. The point I'm driving at is how big of a role opportunity cost plays in your personal finances. There's a lot at stake when you take into consideration the other obvious costs of owning a car (e.g., monthly payments, maintenance, insurance). And spending all that money on a car means you can't invest it elsewhere. Of course, there are no guaranteed returns with any investment, but traditional assets have generally gone up over time (while a car typically loses value, unless it's a rare vintage or classic): Stocks : Since 2009, the S&P 500 has performed very well, so at almost any point, you could have invested money and earned a profit the following year. While there will be a few bad years, large stocks have returned between 8% to 10% annually.

It's not just about cars