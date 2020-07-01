Under-the-radar tech buys from investor Jethro Townsend for the second half

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Investor Jethro Townsend told CNBC that he still sees attractive tech stocks, even though valuations across the sector have been stretched during the market's recovery from coronavirus-driven lows.

"So we have to remain selective within that framework," the founder of Boston-based Addend Capital Management said Wednesday on "Halftime Report."

Townsend said the rise of telemedince during the pandemic is one reason to select the stock of Nuance Communications.