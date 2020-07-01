Jobs data for June could show strong rehiring ahead of the latest virus wave

Customers dine outside at Via Carota restaurant in the West Village, New York City, June 26, 2020.

Economists expect nearly 3 million jobs were created in June, as companies rehired workers they let go when the economy shut down.

The monthly employment report, to be released Thursday, is surrounded by more uncertainty than normal, after economists forecast the loss of 8 million jobs in May and the economy gained 2.5 million payrolls instead.

"At the moment, we still expect a lot of rehiring," said Michael Gapen, chief economist at Barclays. "We know there was a lot of overfiring where firms laid everybody off with the expectation they would hire some people back."

Gapen expects 2 million jobs were added in June. However, the range of forecasts from economists is as low as 1 million and higher than 7 million, reflecting the same unknowns that affected the forecast in May.

The strength or weakness of the employment report will also be important to the debate in Congress later this month about expanded benefits for unemployed workers. Those special benefits expire at the end of the month, and they have been providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week and covering workers not normally included in state benefits.

Strategists expect Congress will ultimately agree to extend those benefits, though the $600 is likely to be pared down.

For June, the Dow Jones consensus forecast is that 2.9 million payrolls were added, and the unemployment rate is expected to fall to 12.4%, from 13.3% in May. The jobs report is released at 8:30 a.m. ET, the same time as weekly unemployment claims data.