Options traders are betting Macy's is due for a post-earnings rally

It's no secret how badly 2020 has gone for Macy's. The stock is a whopping 60% below where it started the year, making it one of the worst performers in the retail industry, even among the department stores, which are all facing eye-popping declines.

However, that isn't stopping options traders from betting that the stock is finally due for a bounce when it reports earnings after the bell on Wednesday. In fact, the options market is more bullish on Macy's than it has been in nearly a year.

"We saw calls comfortably outpace puts today," Optimize Advisors CIO Michael Khouw said Tuesday on "Fast Money." "That's not actually news just for today; we've actually seen that over the past 20 days, where call volume has outpaced put volume by more than 2-to-1. That has led open interest in calls to comfortably exceed that of puts for the first time since October of 2019."