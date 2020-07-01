SoFi stadium in LA completes the largest video scoreboard ever made for pro sports

The largest video scoreboard in professional sports is ready for its unveiling.

The National Football League announced Wednesday that SoFi Stadium's Oculus video scoreboard is now complete. The 360-foot, double-sided 4K video board weighs roughly 2.2 million pounds and features 70,000 square feet of digital LED lighting. The scoreboard also has more than 260 speakers included in the structure, according to the NFL.

"It's three times the size of the [Dallas] Cowboys video board, not that we're competing with them on that," Kevin Demoff, Rams chief operating officer, told CNBC in September 2019. SoFi Stadium, set to open for the 2020 NFL season, will be shared by the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

The Rams declined to provide the cost of the scoreboard when reached by CNBC. Built in 2009, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' video board at AT&T Stadium cost $40 million.