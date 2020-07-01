SoFi stadium in LA completes the largest video scoreboard ever made for pro sports

The largest video scoreboard in professional sports is ready for its unveiling.
The National Football League announced Wednesday that SoFi Stadium's Oculus video scoreboard is now complete. The 360-foot, double-sided 4K video board weighs roughly 2.2 million pounds and features 70,000 square feet of digital LED lighting. The scoreboard also has more than 260 speakers included in the structure, according to the NFL.
"It's three times the size of the [Dallas] Cowboys video board, not that we're competing with them on that," Kevin Demoff, Rams chief operating officer, told CNBC in September 2019. SoFi Stadium, set to open for the 2020 NFL season, will be shared by the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.
The Rams declined to provide the cost of the scoreboard when reached by CNBC. Built in 2009, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' video board at AT&T Stadium cost $40 million.
Before the Rams' scoreboard, the Atlanta Falcons claimed to have the largest video board in professional sports at the $1.5 billion Mercedes Benz Stadium. In 2017, the National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils, owned by Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris, touted that it built the largest in-arena scoreboard at the Prudential Center.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke privately financed SoFi Stadium, which has a $5 billion price tag that could eventually eclipse $10 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. The complex will also have a 5G communications network and high-speed WiFi to deliver faster speeds. Digital ticketing will be provided by Ticketmaster through its SafeTix product.
"Our fans expect a premium technological experience and they're going to get that," Demoff said.
The stadium's surrounding Hollywood Park campus will also feature retail and office space and will be the new home the league's NFL Media and NFL Network properties starting in 2021.
SoFi Stadium is also set to host Super Bowl in 2022, the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023 and events for the 2028 Summer Olympics.