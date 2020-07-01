S&P 500 rises as second half of 2020 kicks off. What investors should be watching

Stocks are starting the second half strong. The S&P 500 climbed Wednesday as investors embraced positive coronavirus vaccine data from Pfizer, kicking off 2020's back half on an optimistic note. Here's what three market watchers said they'd still keep their eyes on as market conditions appear to improve:

V is for vigilant

Christopher Ailman, chief investment officer at CalSTRS, said he'd generally stay away from stocks in the second half: "It has been the most challenging first half of the year I have ever seen, just utterly absurd. And the stock market's really given us a V, yet the real economy seems to be in a sloppy U or a W pattern. … We're going to be underweight equities going into the second half of the year, but not substantially, because that rise in … April, May and June really hurt if you were underweight."

Tracking the estimates

Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, was watching Wall Street's earnings estimates: "Usually, earnings estimates fall right into the end of the quarter and then they start rallying when earnings season gets underway, but we've seen, like I said, this very sort of flat line in estimates. And that could mean that they're too high, but it also could mean that they're too low. It just means, with little guidance, that analysts don't really have any information to update their numbers. And so, if you look at the market, the market's down 10% from the peak. The 2022 earnings estimates — so, that's two years from now — I think is what the market is trading off of. That estimate is down about 15% from the high. And if that turns out to be too conservative because we're having a V-shaped recovery, which some of the economic numbers are actually supporting, then I think that will be the fuel for the next advance in this market."

Rebound predictions