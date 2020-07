The Wall Street Bull, located in the financial district of New York City.

Wall Street just wrapped up its best quarter in decades and gains of that magnitude usually signal momentum into the next quarter, if history is any indication.

The S&P 500 rallied nearly 20% in the second quarter, notching its biggest quarterly gain since the fourth quarter of 1998, when it surged 20.9%. It was also the S&P 500's fourth-biggest quarterly gain since 1950.