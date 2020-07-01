Stimulus checks, back-to-work bonuses, bigger jobless benefits? What the next relief bill might look like

When it comes to the next coronavirus stimulus package and providing more direct financial aid, the question on most Americans' lips is, "Will they or won't they?"

One political analyst predicts it's likely lawmakers will go for all three options on the table to provide direct financial help to Americans, even as Washington politicians engage in a war of words on Capitol Hill.

"There is going to be a pot of money, and it is going to go towards a combination of round two stimulus checks, continued unemployment and back-to-work bonuses," said Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James.

The reason, Mills said, is that the climbing cases of coronavirus are in states that voted Republican in 2016 and could help push members of that party to provide more support, particularly because it's an election year. Democratic politicians have already expressed their backing for more financial relief.

Looming deadlines will also put pressure on lawmakers, Mills predicts. For 46 states, July 1 is the start of the fiscal year. Because 49 states aren't allowed to run deficits, that will mean an uptick in state and local layoffs unless something changes, he said.

Meanwhile, the extra $600 weekly in unemployment benefits is set to expire in late July. That's as many states are pressing pause on reopening plans as coronavirus cases rise.

"To the extent that it's really looked at as one pot of money to deal with multiple issues, the easiest compromise is a lower dollar amount," Mills said. "I think if I were to anticipate something that gets reduced first it would be the unemployment benefits."