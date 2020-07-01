Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Get Ahead

These are the top 10 part-time MBA programs in the world for 2020

London Business School
uschools/Getty Images

Increased uncertainty in the jobs market, caused by the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic, makes re-entering education to boost your employment opportunities all the more appealing.  

Masters of Business Administration (MBAs) are known the world over for improving the employability and potential salary of graduates. And executive MBAs, which are predominantly studied on a part-time basis by experienced business professionals, allow people to learn while continuing to work. 

However, these courses also carry expensive fees, which could be off-putting amid this economic crisis. 

Indeed, Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO and founder of global business education analysts and consultants Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), told CNBC that he expected demand for EMBAs to dip this year due to the fact that they are at the "luxury end of higher education." 

"Their course fees can be well in excess of $100,000 and that is going to cause actually companies to hold back in terms of sponsoring their executives on these programs," he said, adding there were therefore likely to be a high proportion of self-financed students in the 2020 intake. 

That being said, in the 30 years that QS had been monitoring the supply and demand of MBA education, Quacquarelli said there was typically an uplift in demand for these programs during a recession, with people using redundancy money to "invest in their own education … and career potential." 

QS released its 2020 rankings for the best EMBAs programs in the world on Tuesday. It ranked 141 EMBA programs according to how they scored against five metrics — how the program is regarded by employers, how highly regarded it is among the global academic community, the level of professional experience of students, the career outcomes of the course and the level of gender diversity. 

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, U.S., held onto the top spot in the 2020 EMBA rankings for the third year in a row, due to its consistently high score among each of the five categories.

Top 10 EMBA programs 2020 

1. The Wharton School

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California, U.S.

Class size: 236

Duration: 24 months

Average work experience of students: 13 years

Average student age: 35

Ratio of female students: 32%

Fees: $214,800

Average salary three months after program completion: $190,000

2. IESE Business School

Location: Barcelona, Spain and New York, U.S.

Class size: 60

Duration: 16 months

Average work experience of students: 15 years

Average student age: 38

Ratio of female students: 39%

Fees: 119,000 euros ($133,356)

Average salary three months after program completion: $281,541

3. HEC Paris

Location: Paris, France

Class size: 94

Duration: 15-18 months

Average work experience of students: 15 years

Average student age: N/A

Ratio of female students: 26%

Fees: 82,950 euros ($93,105)

Average salary three months after program completion: $300,000

4. MIT Sloan School of Management

Location: Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.

Class size: 126

Duration: 20 months

Average work experience of students: 17 years

Average student age: 35

Ratio of female students: 34%

Fees: $178,302

Average salary three months after program completion: N/A

5. London Business School

Location: London, U.K.

Class size: 73

Duration: 20 months

Average work experience of students: 12 years

Average student age: 35

Ratio of female students: 26%

Fees: $121,973-$128,600

Average salary three months after program completion: N/A

6. The University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Location: Chicago, Illinois, U.S. and London, U.K.

Class size: 240

Duration: 21 months

Average work experience of students: 13 years

Average student age: 37

Ratio of female students: 22%

Fees: $167,000-$194,000

Average salary three months after program completion: N/A

7. INSEAD

Location: Fontainebleau, France and Singapore

Class size: 230

Duration: 14-17 months

Average work experience of students: 14 years

Average student age: N/A

Ratio of female students: 30%

Fees: $135,000-$196,000

Average salary three months after program completion: $220,942

8. The University of Oxford Said Business School

Location: Oxford, U.K.

Class size: 74

Duration: 22 or 24 months

Average work experience of students: 14 years

Average student age: 37

Ratio of female students: 34%

Fees: £91,350 ($113,164)

Average salary three months after program completion: N/A

9. UCLA Anderson School of Management

Location: Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Class size: 137

Duration: 22 months

Average work experience of students: 14 years

Average student age: 35

Ratio of female students: 35%

Fees: $167,992

Average salary three months after program completion: N/A

10. Berkeley Haas School of Business

Location: Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Class size: 72

Duration: 19 months

Average work experience of students: 14 years

Average student age: 35

Ratio of female students: 39%

Fees: $194,000

Average salary three months after program completion: N/A

VIDEO2:1302:13
Wharton School named top Executive MBA provider in new ranking
Street Signs Europe

Check out: The best college student credit cards of July 2020

make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact