These are the top 10 part-time MBA programs in the world for 2020

Increased uncertainty in the jobs market, caused by the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic, makes re-entering education to boost your employment opportunities all the more appealing.

Masters of Business Administration (MBAs) are known the world over for improving the employability and potential salary of graduates. And executive MBAs, which are predominantly studied on a part-time basis by experienced business professionals, allow people to learn while continuing to work.

However, these courses also carry expensive fees, which could be off-putting amid this economic crisis.

Indeed, Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO and founder of global business education analysts and consultants Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), told CNBC that he expected demand for EMBAs to dip this year due to the fact that they are at the "luxury end of higher education."

"Their course fees can be well in excess of $100,000 and that is going to cause actually companies to hold back in terms of sponsoring their executives on these programs," he said, adding there were therefore likely to be a high proportion of self-financed students in the 2020 intake.

That being said, in the 30 years that QS had been monitoring the supply and demand of MBA education, Quacquarelli said there was typically an uplift in demand for these programs during a recession, with people using redundancy money to "invest in their own education … and career potential."

QS released its 2020 rankings for the best EMBAs programs in the world on Tuesday. It ranked 141 EMBA programs according to how they scored against five metrics — how the program is regarded by employers, how highly regarded it is among the global academic community, the level of professional experience of students, the career outcomes of the course and the level of gender diversity.

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, U.S., held onto the top spot in the 2020 EMBA rankings for the third year in a row, due to its consistently high score among each of the five categories.