The Wall Street Bull (The Charging Bull) is seen during Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 26, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The market just posted its best quarter in decades as stocks roared back from the coronavirus lows in March. Going forward, finding winners may be harder to come by with stocks bouncing back so quickly and because the economic recovery has become increasingly uncertain.

Here's a look at which stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Wall Street analysts favor the most for the rest of the year.