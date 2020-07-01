Wild market swings may dominate the next six months, but Oppenheimer's John Stoltzfus suggests the bulls will win

Market bull John Stoltzfus sees ways to make profits in the year's second half, but it won't come easy.

The Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strategist warns the wild swings won't subside anytime soon due to how traders and nervous investors are reacting to headline risks.

"They're waiting for some catalyst to cross the tape that will justify taking near-term profits without FOMO, or fear of missing out," Stoltzfus told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday.

Stoltzfus notes there are several risk factors to consider, particularly the spike in coronavirus cases and whether a vaccine will become a reality.

"What's going to keep traders on their toes will be developments related to the Covid-19 pandemic," Stoltzfus said.

He also lists the Democratic Party's choice for its vice presidential candidate and second-quarter earnings season as potential near-term downside catalysts.

Yet, Stoltzfus doubts the latest jitters will derail the new bull market. He calls the market "resilient," citing the historic rebound from the 2008 financial crisis and from the coronavirus-induced March low as examples.

"We're going to see another round of emergency stimulus put forth for the economy that should be good for both Main Street as well as for Wall Street," he said.