Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a news conference Wednesday as the state shows some caution around reopening amid outbreaks elsewhere in the U.S.

Earlier on Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city will not allow restaurants to reopen their indoor dining sections as planned next week as outbreaks surge in other parts of the country. The city will allow restaurants to continue providing outdoor service, which has "unquestionably" been a great hit, he said.

New York City is scheduled to begin its "Phase 3" reopening on July 6, which would reopen other businesses, including nail salons. De Blasio did not comment on the status of those reopening efforts.

The coronavirus has infected more than 393,400 people in New York and more than 2.63 million people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data.

