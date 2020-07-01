Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference as coronavirus pandemic accelerates

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference Wednesday to update the public on the coronavirus pandemic, which has now infected more than 10.4 million people across the globe, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, WHO warned that the pandemic is accelerating around the world as many countries that reopened their economies see a resurgence in positive Covid-19 cases.

"Although many countries have made some progress, globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization.

The U.S. is among the countries experiencing a resurgence of infection after relaxing restrictions and reopening businesses. Brazil also continues to report an outbreak of Covid-19 cases and has the second highest total number of confirmed cases following the U.S..

Meanwhile, Tedros said Japan and South Korea are doing a good job responding quickly to the virus and preserving lives during the briefing on Monday.

"South Korea has shown to the world that without even vaccines or therapeutics that it can take the number of cases down and suppress the outbreak," he said.

The WHO urged countries to come together to learn from one another's experiences in combating the virus, emphasizing that the "lack of global solidarity" has hindered the global response.

"The worst is yet to come" as many nations and world leaders remain divided on how to combat the virus, Tedros said. "I'm sorry to say that, but with this kind of environment and condition, we fear the worst. And that's why we have to bring our acts together and fight this dangerous virus together."

— CNBC's Will Feuer contributed to this report.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.