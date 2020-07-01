Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

The Dow fell 77.91 points, or 0.30%, to close at 25,734.97. The S&P 500 advanced 0.50% to 3,115.86. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.95% to end the day at 10,164.63. Stocks traded higher for most of the session amid positive news on a potential coronavirus vaccine.
A study of a coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech showed the drug created neutralizing antibodies. The results were released online, but have not been reviewed by a medical journal yet. The company also said that, if the vaccine gets regulatory approval, it expects to make up to 100 million doses by year-end and "potentially" more than 1.2 billion by the end of 2021.
Pfizer shares jumped 3.18% on the vaccine data released Wednesday. Amazon and Netflix gained 4.35% and 6.72%, respectively.
The U.S. government's monthly jobs report is set for release Thursday.
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.