Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

A medical worker stands at the entrance to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City.

A study of a coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech showed the drug created neutralizing antibodies. The results were released online, but have not been reviewed by a medical journal yet. The company also said that, if the vaccine gets regulatory approval, it expects to make up to 100 million doses by year-end and "potentially" more than 1.2 billion by the end of 2021.