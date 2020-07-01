WHO warns some countries may have to reinstate lockdowns as coronavirus pandemic accelerates

Some countries with rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreaks might have to reinstate lockdowns and other restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, a top World Health Organization official said Wednesday.

Countries like Spain and Italy successfully drove back severe outbreaks with a comprehensive public health strategy that mobilized the public, said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. However, some countries have struggled to contain the virus and many still don't have the best systems in place to prevent another outbreak, said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit.

"Some countries who have had success in suppressing transmission who are opening up now may have a setback, may have to implement interventions again, may have to implement these so-called lockdowns again," she said at a news briefing from the agency's headquarters in Geneva. "We hope not. We hope that we won't have to go into widespread lockdown again. So it's not too late to act fast."

Some of the countries that have responded most effectively to the pandemic have been countries with recent experience handling outbreaks such as SARS in 2003 and MERS in 2013.

"They had first-hand experience of how dangerous a pathogen like this could be," she said. While she did not specifically mention any specific countries, SARS emerged in China and hit parts of Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore. MERS mostly hit South Korea.

The outbreak in some countries might seem "overwhelming," she said, urging national leaders to "break down" the problem.

"It isn't too late to turn it around. It isn't too late to get the infrastructure in place, to work on that and to use it appropriately," she said. "We have seen countries that have been in overwhelming situations who have turned this around. It isn't too late. It isn't too late to use this comprehensive approach. WHO is here for all countries all over the world."

Globally, the pandemic is still accelerating, Tedros said earlier in the briefing. He added that over the past week, more than 160,000 coronavirus infections have been confirmed around the world every single day. The virus has now infected more than 10.5 million people around the world and killed at least 512,331 people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.