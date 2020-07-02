Coronavirus live updates: U.S. reports a record 50,000 new cases in a day

California, Michigan and New York City became the latest areas on Wednesday to pause some aspects of their reopening efforts as new cases spike across the country. Amid the surge, President Donald Trump said he's "all for masks," but he doesn't think the U.S. needs a national mandate for people to wear them during the pandemic. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 10.71 million

Global deaths: At least 516,726

U.S. cases: More than 2.68 million

U.S. deaths: At least 128,062 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Belgian retirement home uses 'hug curtain' to enable visits

7:13 a.m. ET — One of the hardest parts of the coronavirus pandemic for many people has been that social distancing measures have prevented them from visiting or comforting elderly relatives. But a retirement home in Belgium appears to have found a solution to the problem by creating a "hug curtain," Reuters reported Thursday. Visitors to the Jardins de Picardie nursing home, which is near Belgium's border with France, can embrace relatives now by using the large plastic curtain that staff installed on June 14. It has proved very popular, staff told the news agency, with one elderly resident saying the curtain was "the most beautiful invention" she had ever seen. She cried the first time she was able to hug her daughter again. —Holly Ellyatt

U.S. reports more than 50,000 new cases in a single day

People sit in their vehicles while waiting in line to enter a Covid-19 drive-thru testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S., on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Marco Bello | Bloomberg | Getty Images