Fiat Chrysler unveils Dodge Durango Hellcat as 'most powerful SUV ever'

Fiat Chrysler is purifying its Dodge performance brand by increasing the offerings of its muscle cars and Durango SUV, while discontinuing a minivan and crossover for the 2021 model year.

The automaker unveiled Thursday a new "Hellcat SRT" model of the 2021 Durango SUV, which it is calling "the most powerful SUV ever." The high-performance variant features a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engine that will deliver 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque.

"We are a full, distilled performance brand," Tim Kuniskis, head of Fiat Chrysler's passenger cars division in North America, told CNBC. "To do that, it was the perfect time to bring the most powerful versions of all of them. It just kind of made sense to do them all at the same time" with the discontinuation of the other models.

Production of the Dodge Journey crossover and Dodge Grand Caravan minivan will end later this year. The vehicles were expected to be discontinued years ago. The automaker kept producing them as sales remained relatively steady largely because of their lower costs compared with other competitors and similar vehicles offered by other Fiat Chrysler brands.