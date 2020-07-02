Ford sales fall 33.3% in the second quarter due to coronavirus, stay-at-home orders

A Ford Motor employee inspects the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer before it rolls of the line to ensure quality for our customers.

Ford Motor reported Thursday that its U.S. vehicle sales in the second quarter were down 33.3%, in-line with industry expectations as the coronavirus caused consumers to stay at home, and dealerships and factories to shutter.

Ford's decline was less than its crosstown rivals. Year over year, General Motors reported a 34% decline in sales in the second quarter, while Fiat Chrysler said vehicles sold fell 38.6%.

U.S. vehicle sales were forecast to fall by about 34% in the second quarter, according to auto research firms Edmunds and TrueCar's ALG. The second quarter is expected to be the worst of the year for the automakers due to the pandemic.

Every vehicle in Ford's lineup aside from the Ford Explorer SUV and Ford Ranger midsize pickup were down in the second quarter. Those vehicles were up 12.4% and 19.8%, respectively, highlighting sales of such utility vehicles remained relatively health for sales to consumers.