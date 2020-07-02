Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here's Bank of America's guide to trading retail stocks in a second-wave scenario

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
An employee prepares a paint order for a customer inside a Lowe's store in Burbank, California.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

An uptick in coronavirus cases across the country is worrying investors about the possibly of a second wave of the fast-spreading coronavirus. 

Bank of America said some retailers are better positioned than others to face a second shutdown in what has been one of the most beaten-down industries from the pandemic.

The firm looked at retailers in the highest-risk states and those in states with the most significant increases in cases in the past month to determine which could survive another round of closures. 