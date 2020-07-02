This Uber Eats driver is on track to make $100,000 a year – here's how he's doing it

Sam Lyon likes a good challenge.

And when his new job fell through because of a coronavirus hiring freeze, Lyon wanted to aim high.

That's when Lyon, 26, decided to create what he calls the "Uber Eats Challenge."

The Salem, Oregon, resident committed to doing deliveries for 12 hours per day, every day, for the month of June at a pace of $100,000 a year, and tracking his progress on the social media platform TikTok.

By the end of the month, he had made 795 deliveries and driven nearly 5,000 miles. Check out this video for a full breakdown of how much money he earned and to see what he learned from the experience.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.