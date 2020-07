This photo taken on October 4, 2015 shows Construction vehicles used by workers at a jade mine on Oct. 4, 2015 in Hpakant, Myanmar's Kachin State.

Rescue workers say at least 113 people have been killed in a landslide at a jade mining site in northern Myanmar.

At least another five people have been injured in Thursday's accident, said Khin Maung Win, chairman of Thingaha rescue group working at the site now.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.