A customer waits for his car at the garage of Avis Budget Group at the San Francisco airport.

Shares of rental car company Avis Budget Group jumped in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock and raised its price target by nearly 50%.

The new note, from auto analyst Adam Jonas, said that the used car market is recovering quicker than expected, which would help the financial outlook for Avis Budget.