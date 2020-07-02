Stock market live updates: Futures higher, waiting on jobs data, Tesla jumps 9%

A view of the Wall Street street sign with the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus pandemic on May 25, 2020 in New York City. Noam Galai | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.

8:28 am: Avis Budget climbs on upgrade

Shares of rental car company Avis Budget Group gained 6% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas upgraded the stock to overweight. The analyst said in a note that the used car outlook is recovering more quickly than expected, which would help the company's financial outlook. CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here. —Pound

8:25 am: Needham lowers Facebook estimates on advertising boycott

Wall Street firm Needham lowered its earnings estimates on Facebook for the end of 2020 due to the hundreds of companies pulling their ad dollars from the social media giant. A steady stream of companies came out in support of the "#StopHateForProfit" campaign, promising to pause advertising spend on Facebook to encourage the company to amp up efforts against hate speech and disinformation. "Our channel checks indicate that certain brands will boycott FB thru the Nov election," Needham analyst Lauren Martin told clients. Martin said the social media giant is not cutting costs fast enough to offset a downdraft in revenue. The firm slashed its full-year earnings estimate to $6.80 per share from $7.47 per share. - Fitzgerald

8:05 am: Tesla jumps on better-than-expected deliveries

Shares of Tesla jumped more than 9% in premarket trading after the company said it delivered 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter, far surpassing the 72,000 deliveries expected by analysts polled by FactSet. Deliveries are the closest approximation of sales numbers reported by Tesla. - Kolodny, Wayland

7:39 am: Boeing completes FAA recertification flights, shares jump

Boeing shares rose more than 2% in the premarket after the airplane maker completed the FAA recertification test flights for the grounded 737 Max. The plane has been grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes that killed hundreds. "We will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards," the FAA said in a statement. —Imbert

7:30 am: Stocks set to jump with Dow posting 200-point plus gain

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a jump at the open for the major averages on the final trading day of the holiday-shortened week. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1%. The move implied a 200-point gain at the open. S&P 500 futures rose 0.8%. Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.6% All eyes were on two market-moving employment reports set to be released at 8:30 am ET, including the monthly employment report. Economists expect about 3 million jobs were created in June, up from the 2.5 million added in May. The weekly jobless claims data will also be released Thursday morning, which will provide Wall Street with a better sense of how many are still collecting unemployment benefits. - Stevens