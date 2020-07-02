Stocks rally on record jobs gain, but bonds reflect concern that virus spread could slow hiring

Stocks rallied on a much stronger-than-expected gain in hiring, but the bond market appears to be looking to the future and there are real doubts about whether the pace of job growth can be sustained if the coronavirus continues to spread.

June's employment report Thursday showed a record gain of 4.8 million jobs, about 1.8 million more than expected. The unemployment rate also fell to 11.1% from 13.3% last month. Workers on temporary layoff fell to 10.6 million, down 4.8 million, on top of a decline of 2.7 million in May.

The Dow was up more than 200 points in morning trading, but was off its highs. The sectors that would do well in a reopening economy, like consumer discretionary, energy, financials, materials and industrials were leading the gains. The airline sector was up 1.8%.

The stock market largely looked beyond disappointing weekly jobless claims data, which was released at the same time Thursday morning. The claims data showed that about 19.3 million people are collecting ongoing unemployment benefits, a gain of 59,000. New claims totaled 1.4 million and were higher than expected.

"The equity market is breathing a sigh of relief. The sequential improvement in the month of June in the nonfarm payrolls number, combined with the excitement about vaccine news is a larger driver for equities than you can find in fixed income. It's easier to move equities from here," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. "There is pent-up demand that reacts to better news."

He said bonds are driven more by the expectation that Fed policy will keep rates low for a long time.

There was just a small move higher in the 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark that impacts mortgages and other rates. It briefly rose above 0.70% as stocks gained, but was at about 0.67% in late morning trading. Yields move opposite price, so good news on the economy can send yields higher.

"We had that kind of knee-jerk move with stocks and since then, it's been trading sideways," said John Briggs, head of strategy at NatWest Markets.

The monthly jobs report reflects data collected in the week of June 12, while the continuing claims data is more current, reflecting last week's activity.

"The second week of June might be the best week of reopenings nationally that there was ... since then you had the re-imposition of lockdowns," said Briggs.

Covid-19 cases picked up in states across the sunbelt, and some reopening activities were reversed while others were delayed across the U.S. A record 50,000 new cases were reported in just a day.

"I think July is going to be the most important employment report. You had the quick snap back, but what kind of momentum is there behind it?" said Briggs.