Here are Wall Street's favorite S&P 500 stocks for the second half

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
An employee drives a completed Chevrolet Aveo automobile, a division of General Motors Co. (GM), off the production line at the GAZ Group plant in Niznhy Novgorod, Russia.
Alexander Zemlianichenko | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

The end of June cemented the S&P 500's best quarter in decades and rewarded many investors who bought everything from big tech and to those who bet on the hard-hit travel industry.

But with the coronavirus accelerating in the Sun Belt and fears increasing about a slowdown in the economic comeback, stock picking may be harder in the third quarter and beyond.

Here's a look at which stocks in the S&P 500 Wall Street analysts favor the most for the rest of the year.