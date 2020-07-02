Here are Wall Street's favorite S&P 500 stocks for the second half

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)
The end of June cemented the S&P 500's best quarter in decades and rewarded many investors who bought everything from big tech and to those who bet on the hard-hit travel industry.
But with the coronavirus accelerating in the Sun Belt and fears increasing about a slowdown in the economic comeback, stock picking may be harder in the third quarter and beyond.
Here's a look at which stocks in the S&P 500 Wall Street analysts favor the most for the rest of the year.