Tesla stock hits record high and smashes Wall Street expectations, plus everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Phil Lebeau breaks down the latest delivery numbers from Tesla and outlines the company's monster week on Wall Street. Also, CNBC's Meg Tirrell digs into the current state of COVID-19 testing in the U.S. as cases surge and some public officials reverse reopening steps.



Tesla shares soar after reporting big beat on second-quarter deliveries

Tesla shares soared in premarket trading Thursday after the automaker said it delivered about 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter, handily beating Wall Street expectations as the electric car maker's sales withstood the economic downturn better than most competitors. Analysts expected Tesla to deliver about 72,000 vehicles during the last three months, according to a consensus of analysts surveyed by FactSet. A broader set of analyst estimates, compiled by Bloomberg, set higher expectations — 83,000 vehicle deliveries in the second quarter.

Record jobs gain of 4.8 million in June smashes expectations; unemployment rate falls to 11.1%

Nonfarm payrolls soared by 4.8 million in June and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1% as the U.S. continued its reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting a 2.9 million increase and a jobless rate of 12.4%. The report was released a day earlier than usual due to the July Fourth holiday. The jobs growth marked a big leap from the 2.7 million in May, which was revised up by 190,000. The June total is easily the largest single-month gain in U.S. history.

Texas issues statewide order requiring face coverings