U.S. coronavirus cases soar by more than 50,600 in record single-day jump

People wait in line at a walk-up testing site for COVID-19 during the new coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Lynne Sladky | AP

The U.S. reported more than 50,600 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the largest single-day increase since the beginning of the outbreak, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Cases were growing by 5% or more, based on the change in average new cases compared with last week, in 40 states across the country, including California, Florida, Louisiana, Texas and Nevada, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

The record-breaking increase in new coronavirus cases continues to push the U.S. farther beyond what some previously thought was its peak earlier this year. As of Wednesday, the U.S. reported an average of 43,404 new cases, marking a week that the average has exceeded previous highs set in April. CNBC calculates its daily Covid-19 cases using data compiled by Johns Hopkins University based on an average over the previous seven days to eliminate fluctuations in daily reporting. Arizona reported a record spike in new cases and deaths on Wednesday, recording nearly 4,900 new coronavirus cases and at least 80 new deaths, according to the Hopkins data. Arizona's intensive care units were at 89% capacity as of Tuesday, according to the state's health department. Gov. Doug Ducey rolled back the state's reopening plan Monday, closing bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks. The state has since reported a surge in its positivity rate, or the percentage of total tests that are positive, from a low of 4.9% in May to 20.1% in June, he said when announcing the rollback. "We can't be under any illusion that this virus is going to go away on its own. Our expectation is that next week our numbers will be worse. It will take several weeks for the mitigation that we have put in place and are putting in place to take effect," Ducey said.