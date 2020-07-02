U.S. weekly jobless claims total 1.427 million, vs 1.38 million expected

People line up outside Kentucky Career Center prior to its opening to find assistance with their unemployment claims in Frankfort, Kentucky, U.S. June 18, 2020.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time rose more than expected last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pressure the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department said Thursday that initial jobless claims rose by 1.427 million in the week ending June 27. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect initial U.S. jobless claims to rise by another 1.38 million for the week ending June 27.

This marked the 15th straight week in which initial claims remained above 1 million.