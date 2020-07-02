Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Wall Street started the session with sharp gains after the government reported that a record 4.8 million jobs were created in June. Economists were expecting 2.9 million jobs were created. The unemployment rate fell to 11.1% from 13.3% in May. Economists were expecting a rate of 12.4%, according to Dow Jones. "What we've seen in May and June is a blueprint for a fast recovery, but only once the virus situation is under control," said one economist