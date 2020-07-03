Top Alibaba exec fired for helping girlfriend secure a job and accepting gifts, internal memo says

The Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. headquarters stand illuminated at night ahead of the annual November 11 Singles' Day online shopping event in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Alibaba has fired the head of its fast-growing livestreaming business for allegedly engaging in nepotism and accepting gifts, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.

Zhao Yang led Taobao Live, the livestreaming product of Alibaba-owned e-commerce site Taobao. The memo says he allegedly helped a third-party livestreaming company secure a contract with Taobao Live.

The memo also alleges that Zhao arranged for his girlfriend to work at that same livestreaming agency, and that she was paid for the job.

Zhao attended an external business conference where he accepted money, according to the memo. He also accepted food, lodging and gifts from other live broadcasting agencies, the memo says.

An Alibaba spokesperson declined to comment on the reason for Zhao's departure when contacted by CNBC. Caixin Global first reported the existence of the memo on Tuesday.

CNBC was unsuccessful in attempts to contact Zhao. CNBC attempted to reach Zhao through what appears to be his account on Weibo, China's Twitter-like service, but has yet to receive a response.

The memo did not say when Zhao was fired or how an internal investigation was conducted.