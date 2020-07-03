IPOs in Hong Kong and Shanghai pop, despite pandemic, tensions with the U.S.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) in greater China jumped in the first half of this year, bucking the declines seen elsewhere due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first six months, listings in greater China were up 29% and the amount of money that was raised soared 72% from last year, according to data from consultancy EY. The Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges took the lead, in terms of number of deals as well as total amount raised.

In contrast, both the number of IPOs and amount raised in other regions fell significantly as compared with the same period last year.

In the Americas, listings and proceeds each fell 30%. Meanwhile the number of listings in Europe fell 47% with proceeds down 48%.

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to play a significant role in declining IPO activity in the first half of 2020," said EY, which published the report this week.

Asia Pacific as a whole, however, was the outlier, rising 2% overall as proceeds jumped 56%.