Here's how much you need to put in a 529 savings plan every month to send your kid to NYU debt-free

NYU estimates it will cost students more than $78,000 to attend the school in 2020-2021. That includes tuition, fees, textbooks and room and board.

But that's not the price you will pay in 18 years.

CNBC ran the numbers, and we can tell you how much money you would need to save to send your child to NYU. The first tool is a 529 savings plan. The plans vary but allow you to save money for a child's future education costs and offer much more than a traditional saving account.

Check out this video to see how much you will need to put away every month to send your child to college in New York City without student loans.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.