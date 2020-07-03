Ex-Obama advisor says mailing every American a mask would be an 'incredibly' efficient stimulus

Former Obama economic advisor Jason Furman told CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. government should consider mailing everyone a face covering to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"A fiscal stimulus plan that would have incredibly high bang for the buck would be for the government to print up masks ... and mail them out to every American and tell every American to wear them," Furman said on "Closing Bell."

"It's really not hard," he said.

Furman's comments come as policymakers in Washington debate the need for additional relief measures to get the economy back on track.

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across some Southern and Western states, prompting governors in places such as Texas and Arizona to pause or rollback parts of their economic reopening.

The House and Senate this week approved a bill that would extend the deadline to apply for forgivable small business aid through a key coronavirus relief program. It's designed to help companies keep employees on payroll during closures to slow the virus' spread. The measure heads to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Trump also said this week that he would support another round of direct payments to Americans, claiming he wants the checks to be larger than what Democrats on Capitol Hill support. In May, Democrats in the House passed a relief bill that authorized another batch of $1,200 stimulus checks, although the legislation was a non-starter in the GOP-held Senate.

But Furman contended that there is a limit to the effectiveness of congressional stimulus efforts and interventions from the Federal Reserve as long as Covid-19 outbreaks continue to dot the country.