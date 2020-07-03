With a 2006 trip to Vegas, Mark Cuban showed a lesson in leadership to the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a devastating loss to the Miami Heat in the 2006 NBA Finals, when the Mavericks won the series' first two games only to their championship hopes slip away after falling to the Heat in four straight games.

It was only a few years into Mark Cuban's ownership of the Mavericks, and he took the opportunity to show leadership to the team.

After the disappointing loss, the Mavericks players "were dejected," according to Jason Terry, a former NBA guard who starred on that team and would eventually become the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2009 and an NBA champion with the Mavericks in 2011. And, Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki later said the 2006 NBA Finals loss was "one of my most disappointing losses in my career."

Terry, who retired from the NBA in 2018, recently said in a radio interview with CBS Sports' Zach Gelb that he received a mysteriously urgent, late-night text message from Cuban, the Mavericks' billionaire owner, in the days after that 2006 NBA Finals loss.

"I got a random text in the middle of the night," Terry says in the interview. "My wife's looking at my phone, like, 'Excuse me, it's 2 a.m., who's texting?' And it said, 'Meet at the jet.' And I said, 'It's Mark [Cuban].'

Terry's wife told him he'd better hurry up and meet with Cuban, because the situation "must be urgent" for him to reach out in the middle of the night. When Terry met Cuban at the billionaire's private jet, he saw that future Hall-of-Famer Nowitzki was already on the plane with some of his friends.

Terry was confused. "We have no clothes or nothing and we were just like 'OK, what's going on?'" Terry says, adding that Cuban responded: "'We're going to Vegas, man. We got to get away. We've got to talk about the future of the team and the franchise and let's go unwind.'"

"And I said 'Wow. That's never happened,'" Terry says.