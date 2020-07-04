Here are some dividend stocks with sustainable income for the second half, Jefferies says

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).
Dividends are at historically high level relative to depleted earnings. This is a sign that some payouts could be cut, according to Jefferies.
However, there are some companies with consistent payouts that should give consistent dividends to income-hungry investors, according to the investment bank.
The S&P 500 dividend payout ratio for the next 12 months is more than two standard deviations above its five-year average, according to Jefferies. The ratio measures dividends relative to earnings.
The last time there was a similar spike in the reading was during the 2008 financial crisis — and the number quickly reversed back to below average as companies cut dividends.