Here are five charts tracking the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic

The United States has reported record increases in coronavirus cases with spikes seen in states well underway in their reopening progress. The rising case numbers have caused states to alter their recovery plans, delay reopening measures and even re-institute restrictions on businesses. Data from key sectors could help illustrate the impact these changes have on the country's economic progress. These five charts illustrate trends in various industries important to the U.S. economic recovery.

Requests for transit directions on Apple Maps are still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the navigation app. However, driving and walking direction requests have surged from their low points during the early stages of the outbreak. Travelers may be more inclined to driving and walking rather than using public transportation as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, the U.S. hotel occupancy rate has continued to creep upward and is now at 46%, according to data from global hospitality research company STR. Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Va., was the only travel market to surpass a 60% occupancy level. Destinations like Boston, Orlando, Florida and Oahu Island, Hawaii, saw some of the lowest occupancy rates this week among STR's top 25 travel markets.

Air travel

The number of daily travelers passing through airport security checkpoints has continued to increase slightly, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration. However, Americans continue to face limitations on their flight options, with the European Union still denying entry to U.S. travelers. Flight operators like American Airlines are also planning to continue reduced schedules over the next few months. American told employees on Thursday that it is overstaffed by more than 20,000 employees for its lighter fall schedule.

