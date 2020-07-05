Condo or on-campus? Covid-19 changes the game for the parents of college kids

"I have been recommending this process for years," she added.

Three years later, the family sold it at a $5,000 profit. Factoring in the savings on dorm room fees, "in the end we probably saved $40,000," she said.

Pearson, who is a certified financial planner, took out a home equity line of credit to purchase the property with cash in 2013.

When Diane Pearson's sons both attended Robert Morris University, buying a condo for them in the suburb of Pittsburgh made financial sense.

Diane Pearson with her husband Alex and sons David and Alex.

Before the coronavirus crisis sent shockwaves through the economy, it was increasingly common for parents to buy properties, or "kiddie condos," as an alternative to paying for student housing.

In a number of cities across the U.S., it was more cost effective to purchase a home rather than rent a room on campus.

Average room and board costs jumped roughly 20% over the last decade to $12,990 at private four-year private colleges during the 2019-2020 school year, according to The College Board. Public colleges are only slightly less — $11,510 in 2019-2020.

Meanwhile, record low mortgage rates and built-in demand from incoming students every year has boosted the market for college-ready condos.

There's an added incentive to owning property during a public health crisis, which gives students a socially distanced place to live, away from crowded dorms.

Plus, it can provide additional income if you choose to take on roommates or rent the property to other students even after graduation.

Many parents, like Pearson, are even able to turn a modest profit when they sell, after accounting for closing costs and other expenses.

As an investment, however, it's far from a sure thing.

When Malcolm Ethridge was an undergraduate at North Carolina A&T, he bought a house in his college town of Greensboro.

"I was a rising junior in college and was looking to qualify for in-state tuition; which I did," he said.

By becoming an in-state resident, Ethridge was able to lower his tuition bill substantially. At public colleges, in-state tuition can be a fraction of the price, although the requirements to qualify for residency vary by state.

Further, the monthly payments on his $100,000 home were roughly $750, only slightly more than the $600 in rent he had been paying.

However, by graduation, near the height of the Great Recession, economic conditions had changed and Ethridge had a house he could not sell.

"I closed on the property in September 2007, which unbeknownst to me, was at the height of the housing market at that time," he said.

"The market crash that came the next year turned me into a landlord against my will."