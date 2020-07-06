Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she tested positive for coronavirus

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is reportedly in the running to become presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 election, said Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"COVID-19 has literally hit home," Bottoms said in a tweet. "I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive."

Bottoms, 50, has gained national attention in recent weeks for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide protest movement against police brutality and racism, both of which have had major impacts on Atlanta.

Neither the Atlanta mayor's office nor the Biden campaign immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment on Bottoms' tweet.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.