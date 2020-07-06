ETFs tracking the work-from-home boom: Just a fad or here to stay?

Thanks to a swelling resurgence in coronavirus cases, the vast majority of Americans are still being forced to work from home and will likely continue doing so for the foreseeable future. So, it was only a matter of time before issuers started orchestrating work-from-home plays in the form of ETFs.



Just two weeks ago, Direxion launched the world's first work from home ETF (ticker: WFH) — comprised of companies ranging from software, cloud computing and cybersecurity to online videoconferencing and project management. The fund highlights names like Twilio, CrowdStrike and Zoom Video — all companies at the forefront of the global shift to remote productivity. But the fund also offers exposure to names like Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, IBM and Google parent Alphabet.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has followed up with its own iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF — though has yet to disclose any holdings. The BlackRock ETF has been filed with the SEC for approval but hasn't launched. According to the SEC filing, the fund will seek to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. and non-U.S. companies that "provide products, services and technologies that empower individuals to work remotely, and support an increasingly virtual way of life across entertainment, wellness and learning."

It's safe to say the work-from-home theme draws on similar demand for popular stay-at-home trends like streaming, e-commerce, gaming and sports betting — as shown by the recent launch of the Roundhill Sports Betting and iGaming ETF (ticker: BETZ) – and the outperformance of funds like the VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ticker: ESPO) and the Amplify Online Retail ETF (ticker: IBUY) — both up roughly 40% so far this year.

Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, said it should come as no surprise that thematic investing is gaining traction again.

"This time, there's actually a rotation from individual stock selection and trying to pick a long-term theme and getting the benefits of diversification from ETFs," he said last week on CNBC's "ETF Edge."

He pointed to Direxion's new launch as an example — saying investors can gain exposure not only to established growth tech titans like Amazon and Alphabet, but also to more targeted companies specifically tied to the work-from-home culture.