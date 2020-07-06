The coronavirus crisis has changed the German mindset — and this matters for markets

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with face mask is pictured before the meeting of the federal council on July 03, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Merkel takes part for a statement about the EU Council Presidency of Germany. (Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

Germany has made a sharp U-turn in policy due to the coronavirus crisis in what one economist has described as a "blessing in disguise."

Up to the start of the pandemic, Germany had long been a supporter of fiscal prudency and balanced budgets. It was even written into its constitution that it should not widen its debt burdens. In addition, Germany was often against major plans for European integration. However, its political approach has now changed with the Covid-19 crisis, and this has significant repercussions for financial markets.

"This crisis has clearly led to a remarkable U-turn in German politics," Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany, told CNBC.

"This U-turn means, first of all, get rid of austerity measures, really use fiscal policy in an era where interest rates are negative … but also really invest in further European integration," he said.

The German government has announced more than 450 billion euros ($505 billion) so far in immediate fiscal stimulus to shield its economy from the ongoing crisis. This represents 13.3% of its 2019 gross domestic product (GDP), according to think tank Bruegel. In comparison, France's response accounts for a mere 4.4% of its 2019 GDP.

Berlin has been able to use its public finances in a way that no other European nation has. Most European governments have opted for deferrals of tax payments and other measures that do not necessarily strain their finances further and increase their deficits.

"There was no appetite for debt financing (prior to the pandemic)," based on the many years of budget surpluses that Germany was experiencing, Jens Suedekum, professor of international economics at the Duesseldorf Institute for Competition Economics, told CNBC.

"After corona, Germany essentially tailored the biggest rescue package worldwide…there was a pretty drastic shift in German public finances."