Freelancer? Independent contractor? You're eligible for this $1,000 grant from the government

One of the small-business loan relief programs included in the historic stimulus package Congress passed in March contains a provision that many gig workers and freelancers might have overlooked.

They're eligible for a $1,000 grant that doesn't need to be repaid.

Here's how it works: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, small-business owners who have lost revenue can apply with the Small Business Administration for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan of up to $150,000.

Now, there's another provision of the EIDL program, called the advance, under which small-business owners can collect a $1,000 grant per employee for up to 10 employees, or $10,000. And those funds don't need to be repaid.

More from Invest in You:

Need money? Find cash in these unexpected places

Here's how much money you'll really need to buy that first home

How to cope with financial stress and anxiety during troubling times

If you don't have employees and are a sole proprietor, freelancer or independent contractor, you still can apply for a $1,000 grant for yourself. You don't even have to prove that you've been personally impacted by the crisis to qualify.

During the pandemic, Eli (he asked to use his first name only), a freelance writer in Brooklyn, New York, has found it harder to get articles published. "Places are taking fewer freelance pieces," he said. "Editors are getting fired left and right."

When Eli's cousin told him about the grant option, he was skeptical. Still, he filled out the application in a few minutes, he said, "and then a few days later, you see $1,000 in your bank account."

Harry Campbell, founder of The Rideshare Guy, a blog and podcast for drivers, said he's heard from hundreds of Uber and Lyft drivers who've been approved for the grant.