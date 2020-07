(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Market strategist Jeff Saut told CNBC on Monday he sees major upside for the S&P 500 in the next 12 months, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"We may stall here for a while into the fall, ... but I think you're going to get a rocket ship coming in the fall," Saut said on "Squawk Box." "I think the S&P is going to trade out above 4,000.