Mary Trump tell-all book will be released two weeks early amid court fight

The publisher of a forthcoming tell-all book about President Donald Trump and his family by his niece Mary Trump on Monday said it was advancing the date of the book's publication by two weeks, to July 14.
The publisher's change in release date comes days after a New York state appeals division court lifted a temporary legal restraint on Simon & Schuster from publishing the book issued by a trial court judge.
Simon & Schuster in a statement cited "high demand and extraordinary interest in this book" for advancing its release date. The book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," currently is the best-selling book on Amazon.com, which is pre-selling copies.
President Trump's brother Robert Trump has filed several court actions seeking to block release of the book,.
Robert Trump argued that Mary, 55, is violating a non-disclosure agreement with him, the president and their sister, retired federal appeals court judge Maryanne Trump Barry, by discussing family issues.
That NDA was signed in 2001 after a court fight by Mary and her brother, Fred Trump III, over a share of the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the president's father. Mary and her brother are the children of Fred Trump Jr., who is deceased.
A spokesman for Mary Trump declined to comment, citing a court order that continues to restrain her from speaking about the issues in dispute in Robert's court case.
Chris Bastardi, Mary Trump's spokesman, said: "The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic."
"If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?" Bastardi asked.
Mary Trump last week asked a judge to lift the restraining order issued against her in connection with the book. Court filings indicate that in the book she will confirm that she was the source for a Pulitzer Prize-winning series by The New York Times about President Trump's finances, and that of his siblings.
Charles Harder, the attorney representing Robert Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new publication date.
Simon & Schuster also Monday released an image of the back page of the book's cover.
In a press release, the published released some text from the book's prologue, in which Mary Trump writes, "In addition to the firsthand accounts I can give as my father's daughter and my uncle's only niece, I have the perspective of a trained clinical psychologist. Too Much and Never Enough is the story of the most visible and powerful family in the world."
"And I am the only Trump who is willing to tell it," Mary writes.
The publisher's release also says, "From this explosive book, we learn how Donald acquired twisted behaviors and values like these: Financial worth is the same as self-worth; humans are only valued in monetary terms; A 'killer' instinct is revered, while qualities like empathy, kindness, and expertise are punished;Taking responsibility for your failures is discouraged; Cheating as a way of life."
