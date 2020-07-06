Mary Trump tell-all book will be released two weeks early amid court fight

The publisher of a forthcoming tell-all book about President Donald Trump and his family by his niece Mary Trump on Monday said it was advancing the date of the book's publication by two weeks, to July 14.

The publisher's change in release date comes days after a New York state appeals division court lifted a temporary legal restraint on Simon & Schuster from publishing the book issued by a trial court judge.

Simon & Schuster in a statement cited "high demand and extraordinary interest in this book" for advancing its release date. The book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," currently is the best-selling book on Amazon.com, which is pre-selling copies.

President Trump's brother Robert Trump has filed several court actions seeking to block release of the book,.

Robert Trump argued that Mary, 55, is violating a non-disclosure agreement with him, the president and their sister, retired federal appeals court judge Maryanne Trump Barry, by discussing family issues.

That NDA was signed in 2001 after a court fight by Mary and her brother, Fred Trump III, over a share of the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the president's father. Mary and her brother are the children of Fred Trump Jr., who is deceased.