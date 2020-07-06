Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension with Kansas City Chiefs is worth more than $400 million

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes have agreed to a 10-year extension worth more than $400 million, according to reports.

Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, is now in position to become among the highest-paid players in the National Football League with his new contract, which is worth a total of $450 million, according to ESPN, who first reported the deal. The Texas native is projected to earn roughly $2.7 million this year, heading into the fourth of the five-year rookie deal he signed with the Chiefs in 2017.

Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, who represents Mahomes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mahomes' projected $450 million deal will tie the largest contract in sports. Boxer Floyd Mayweather previously agreed to his own projected $450 fight deal with Showtime, according to Forbes. Last March, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout also agreed to a contract worth more than $400 million.