13 million gig workers getting unemployment benefits, 41% of the total

Unemployed Kentucky residents enter the Kentucky Career Center for help with their unemployment claims on June 19, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Certain groups of workers, like the self-employed and those in the gig economy, are pulling in an increasing share of jobless benefits relative to others.

Around 12.9 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, according to most recent Labor Department data.

That program, created by the federal CARES Act relief law enacted in March, extends jobless benefits to some workers previously ineligible for the jobless benefits traditionally offered by states.

More from Personal Finance:

Gig workers are eligible for this $1,000 government grant

Covid-19 may upend plans for workers who want to retire

Here's an easy way to build a retirement plan like the pros

These include the self-employed, independent contractors, gig-economy workers, those with limited recent work history and those looking for part-time work, among others.

That so many Americans are receiving aid through this new federal program suggests the system should be altered to provide unemployment benefits to these workers even in normal times, say some experts.

"If we think unemployment insurance is a good idea, why would you be excluding work that's now characteristic of so many jobs?" asked Eric Groshen, a senior labor economics advisor at Cornell University and former commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Workers collecting benefits through the PUA program represented about 41% of the 31.5 million total unemployment benefit recipients nationwide as of June 13, according to most recent Labor Department data.