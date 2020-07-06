Electoral College voters can be forced to abide by state popular vote, Supreme Court says

States can require Electoral College voters to back the victor of their state's popular vote, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday, in a major dispute that could have an impact on November's presidential contest.

Justice Elena Kagan, who authored the opinion of the court, wrote that "nothing in the Constitution expressly prohibits States from taking away presidential electors' voting discretion."

Two cases were brought by Electoral College voters in Washington state and Colorado who refused to back Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, despite her wins in those states.

Like most states, Washington and Colorado have laws that require electors to vote for their pledged candidate. The electors argued that the enforcement of those laws was unconstitutional.

Micheal Baca, the Colorado elector, was replaced before he could cast his vote for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Three Washington electors were hit with $1,000 fines after voting for former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Lower courts divided on the issue, with courts in Colorado and Washington ultimately coming down on opposite sides. The federal appeals court in Colorado sided with Baca, while the Washington Supreme Court sided with the state and upheld the fines.

The Supreme Court's action on Monday affirmed the Washington court's decision and reversed the Colorado decision. Justice Sonia Sotomayor recused herself from the Colorado case.

While "faithless electors" have never affected the outcome of a presidential race, such an outcome was plausible in a future contest, attorneys for the electors told the justices. Larry Lessig, an attorney for the Washington electors, said in court papers that a swing of just 10 electors would have been enough to alter the results of five previous presidential races.

For that reason, the lawyers asked the top court to resolve the matter ahead of the November election between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the former vice president.

Lessig, in a statement released after the opinion was announced, said that "regardless of the outcome, it was critical to resolve this question before it created a constitutional crisis."

"We have achieved that. Obviously, we don't believe the Court has interpreted the constitution correctly. But we are happy that we have achieved our primary objective — this uncertainty has been removed. That is progress," Lessig said.

Jason Harrow, who represented Baca, said that while "we don't think the Supreme Court correctly interpreted the Constitution, at least we know whether laws that bind electors can be enforced in the upcoming election."

The Washington case is Chiafalo v. Washington, No. 19-465. The Colorado case is Colorado Department of State v. Baca, No. 19-518.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.