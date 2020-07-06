Why Twitter's influence goes beyond its user numbers

Twitter was born in 2006 out of the remnants of another San Francisco company called Odeo. Twitter went public in 2013, and hit its peak stock value shortly after. But the company's influence since then has only grown. Twitter now has content disseminated in more than 40 languages and has become an online, running feed for recording our global history.

Hashtags like #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter have become a rallying cry for social movements on the platform. And President Trump's Twitter feed in many instances sets our national dialogue and has become his preferred way to communicate with his constituents.

But Twitter's success has not come without questions around the company's profitability and growth, and controversy around its role in deciding what content should and should not be broadcast to its 166 million monetizable daily active users. Watch this video to find out how Twitter has become a staple in our society and the challenges that the company faces as it tries to attract more users to the platform.