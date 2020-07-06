Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a news conference Monday as the state continues to push forward with its reopening plans, although the governor has shown signs of caution as outbreaks surge in other parts of the country.

Last week, Cuomo said that New York City restaurants will not be allowed to reopen their indoor dining sections as the coronavirus outbreaks continue to grow in other states.

New York City moved forward with part of its "Phase 3" reopening Monday, however, allowing for nail salons, spas, tattoo parlors, tanning salons, massage businesses and some recreational sports to return.

"We have to be careful. We have dark clouds on the horizon and we've made tremendous progress," Cuomo said at a press briefing last week.

Cuomo also criticized local leaders for not enforcing compliance of the state's face-covering requirements and social distancing measures.

The coronavirus has infected more than 397,100 people in New York, the most of any state across the country, and 2.88 million people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.